Emergency crews responded late Wednesday afternoon to a brush fire in the Los Altos Hills.

The blaze was reported on the 27000 block of Roble Blanco Court, near Page Mill Road.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The Santa Clara County Fire Department said the blaze burned at least an acre and structures were threatened before the fire was knocked down.

No other information was immediately available.

Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire near the 27000 block of Roble Blanco Ct in the @TownofLAH. Crews are reporting fire in light flashy fuels with structures threatened. Estimated 1 acre impacted at this time. TOC: 3:31pm. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/kVw3aMcQiY — Santa Clara County Fire (@sccfiredept) June 11, 2025