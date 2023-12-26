Dance studio destroyed after 3-alarm fire rips through Los Altos building

Several businesses lost it all in a Christmas morning fire that gutted their building in Los Altos.

A dance studio was one of the businesses operating in the building damaged from a three-alarm fire. The owner said their dance studio community is absolutely devastated.

"All of these businesses are there to help the community," Bay Area Dance School owner Leyla Boissonnade said. "And they are all just gone."

Boissonnade is in disbelief her dance studio that she has had on El Camino in Los Altos for the past decade no longer exists.

"The damage is absolutely horrific," she said.

The damaged building was also home to a nail salon, a judo studio, and a tutoring center.

Investigators said it could take several weeks before they know the cause of the blaze.

"Before we go any further on the investigation, what we need to do is we need to demo, remove the second story and the first story, and then once that's removed it'll be safe for us to go in," Santa Clara County Fire Department Assistant Fire Marshal Jeremy Davis said.

Davis said no one can go in the building because the walls or second story could collapse at any time, which is also why part of El Camino is closed off and likely will be for weeks.

"If that front wall falls down, we don't want it to fall on traffic," Davis said.

Meanwhile, Boissonnade said her dance studio community has also lost costumes and equipment, but most of all, they have lost a place full of memories.

Families have been supportive, which has helped Boissonnade stay positive.

"The building is gone, but we are still very, very, very much alive," she said. "We will find spaces and we will continue educating and nurturing our students."