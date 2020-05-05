Los Altos Police Investigate Rare Homicide in Fatal Shooting

Los Altos police are investigating a rare homicide in the city and searching for the suspect, the police department said Tuesday.

Late Monday morning, officers responded to the 1000 block of Highlands Circle on a report of a shooting in the backyard of a home, police said.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found a male victim with at least one gunshot wound, police said. Santa Clara County fire paramedics later pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The suspect is at-large, police said.

The victim, who has yet to be identified, was not a resident of the home, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Detective Sgt. Cameron of the Los Altos Police Department at 650-947-2770. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the tip-line at 650-947-2774.