Los Altos police warns public of rising mail theft

Police are investigating a rise in mail theft in Los Altos.

The Los Altos Police Department in an Instagram post report the thefts target USPS blue mailboxes in the downtown area.

Police said the theft occurs as a result of a suspect placing an object in the mailbox that obstructs mail from reaching the bottom of the mailbox, which is retrieved later in the day by the thief.

USPS has been made aware of the situation, and has closed the mailboxes outside of its Miramonte office.