Los Gatos Mom Accused of Throwing Parties for Underage Teens in Court for Bail Hearing

A South Bay mother accused of throwing out of control parties for young teens is due back in court Tuesday.

The hearing surrounds bail for former Los Gatos resident Shannon O'Connor, who has been in jail since October on charges connected to throwing alcohol-fueled parties for underage teens and encouraging them to engage in sex acts.

O'Connor was denied bail after prosecutors labeled her a flight risk. Her attorneys argue there's no justification to keep withholding that right.

O'Connor was arrested in Idaho in October, but NBC Bay Area's Investigative Unit found Los Gatos High School and Los Gatos-Monte Sereno police officials knew about her behavior at least 10 months before that.

O'Connor faces 39 felony and misdemeanor charges, including child endangerment, child molestation and sexual assault.