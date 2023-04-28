Man Dies After Eating Contaminated Sandwich at Los Gatos Nursing Facility: Lawsuit

Another Bay Area skilled nursing facility is being accused of causing the death of one of its residents.

The family of Richard Truong is suing Vasona Creek Healthcare in Los Gatos, claiming something he ate at the facility ultimately killed him.

A civil lawsuit claims the 71-year-old Truong died after eating a contaminated sandwich at Vasona Creek. He was brought to the facility in December 2021 for post-surgery rehab.

The lawsuit alleges the center gave Truong the contaminated sandwich, which they claim led to intestinal problems and ultimately seizures. The lawsuit said after two heart attacks, Truong ultimately died at Good Samaritan Hospital.

The lawsuit also alleges two nurses argued with each other about how to position Truong's body as he was having seizures. It goes on to say Good Samaritan Hospital was able to revive Truong after the heart attacks, but that the patient ultimately suffered brain damage and was on life support.

Truong died less than a month after the incident, with the hospital telling the family he had E. coli in his lungs.

Vasona Creek is accused in the lawsuit of wrongful death and elder abuse. The family's lawyer has said he will provide further comment next week.

Vasona Creek on Friday did not respond to NBC Bay Area's request for comment.