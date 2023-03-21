Los Tigres Del Norte Concert Will Help Support Farmworkers Impacted by Mass Shooting, Floods

Legendary San Jose band Los Tigres Del Norte will donate a portion of their proceeds from an April 1 concert at the SAP Center to groups that help farmworkers.

The announcement to help the farming community comes after a mass shooting earlier this year in Half Moon Bay that left seven farmworkers killed and recent floods that left damage across Northern California farmland.

Los Tigres Del Norte member Eduardo Hernandez said it has been agonizing to see and hear of the recent incidents impacting farmworkers.

"We can collect some money so we can provide for people who really need it," Hernandez said.

The band said the decision to get involved was easy.

"We're not only doing songs, but doing something else other than being on stage or being in a venue like this to go out and help in different ways," band member Luis Hernandez said.

Farmworker groups said the need is great for support in mental health care after the mass shooting to housing and food.

"The people who pick the food are sometimes ones who are experiencing food insecurity," said Marivel Mendoza with Hijas Del Campo. "And that was a travesty, and it was upsetting that they can't even afford food when they're the ones picking it."