San Jose

Los Tigres Del Norte Concert Will Help Support Farmworkers Impacted by Mass Shooting, Floods

The legendary San Jose band will perform April 1 at the SAP Center

By Damian Trujillo

NBC Universal, Inc.

Legendary San Jose band Los Tigres Del Norte will donate a portion of their proceeds from an April 1 concert at the SAP Center to groups that help farmworkers.

The announcement to help the farming community comes after a mass shooting earlier this year in Half Moon Bay that left seven farmworkers killed and recent floods that left damage across Northern California farmland.

Los Tigres Del Norte member Eduardo Hernandez said it has been agonizing to see and hear of the recent incidents impacting farmworkers.

"We can collect some money so we can provide for people who really need it," Hernandez said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting Feb 16

Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting Suspect Pleads Not Guilty to Murder Charges

Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting Jan 26

Family, Friends Remember Victim Killed in Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting

The band said the decision to get involved was easy.

"We're not only doing songs, but doing something else other than being on stage or being in a venue like this to go out and help in different ways," band member Luis Hernandez said.

Farmworker groups said the need is great for support in mental health care after the mass shooting to housing and food.

"The people who pick the food are sometimes ones who are experiencing food insecurity," said Marivel Mendoza with Hijas Del Campo. "And that was a travesty, and it was upsetting that they can't even afford food when they're the ones picking it."

This article tagged under:

San Josehalf moon bayHalf Moon Bay Mass Shooting
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us