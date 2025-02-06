Los Tigres del Norte speak up for immigrants

Los Tigres del Norte on Wednesday spoke up in the name of immigrant rights.

The legendary musicians from San Jose, who are preparing for a concert next Saturday at SAP Center, are urging everyone to make sure they know their rights.

For more than 50 years, the band members – four brothers and one cousin – have been singing about the immigrant experience – the highs and the lows.

"We are part of the community," Jorge Hernandez said. "It's very important for everybody and for us to know our rights, to know how we can survive all this."

The band members said they’re bothered by the rhetoric aimed at all immigrants, and they simply couldn’t just sit on the sidelines while ICE agents begin ramping up deportation actions in their own backyard.

"Our life, artistically and personally, started here in San Jose, and our community is all these beautiful people," Hernandez said. "We are here to be present and to be with them. We are part of the community."

Luis Hernandez said their mission now is to ensure all immigrants know their rights and know about the organizations that can help.

Eduardo Hernandez said like they’ve been doing for decades, the band is here for and with the people.