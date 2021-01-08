Lottery Fever Heats Up With Massive Mega Millions, Powerball Jackpots

Between the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots, nearly $1 billion is up for grabs ahead of the next drawings starting Friday night.

People hoping for some extra luck stopped by Ernie's Liquor in San Jose, which over two years ago was the spot where someone purchased a ticket that turned out to be worth about $522 million.

"People just come in in bunches and that’s when the rush is going to be," Kewal Sachdev, owner of Ernie's Liquor, said.

Jimmy Phou said he's feeling lucky heading into the weekend drawings.

"Really lucky cause I checked on Google and this is the lucky spot," he said.

He already has some ideas in mind if he strikes it rich.

"Help my mom first, pay off everything," he said. "And then after that, invest it, then get a house, then get the car I want."

Phou isn't the only one feeling he has the winning numbers.

"I win the lucky one today," Ashley Mah said.