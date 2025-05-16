$5 million lottery Scratchers ticket sold in Northern California

A lucky lottery Scratchers player in Northern California is holding a ticket worth $5 million, according to the California Lottery.
The jackpot ticket was sold at a Gas & Go market in the small community of Georgetown in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada, between Auburn and Placerville, the lottery said.
The $5 million winner has yet to be identified and must go through the California Lottery's standard vetting and verification process. That process typically takes 6-8 weeks, lottery officials said.
Store owner Alissa Cimino said it's the "biggest winner ever for our town."
And Cimino gets to share in the fortune as the store receives a $25,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.