San Francisco

Lottery Scratchers player in San Francisco wins $2 million

A Scratchers player in Winters scores his first jackpot in 40 years of scratching, a $1 million prize

By Stephen Ellison

NBC Universal, Inc.

A lottery Scratchers player in San Francisco hit a $2 million jackpot recently, according to the California Lottery.

On March 5, Rwhi Zeidan bought an Instant Prize Crossword Scratchers ticket from Discount Cigarettes and Cigars on the corner of Kearny and Commercial streets in San Francisco, the lottery said.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Zeidan told lottery officials he studied the ticket three times and was "shocked" to realize he was a jackpot winner.

Zeidan told the lottery he plans to pay off his home with the winnings.

Another recent Scratchers winner was confirmed in the town of Winters (Yolo County), where a couple won $1 million on a Loteria Grande Scratchers ticket they bought at Winters Wine & Liquor.

McKinley Nelson and his wife were there for pizza at Round Table and needed to change a $100 bill for a tip, the lottery said.

Nelson, a 72-year-old retired veteran, has been playing the California Lottery since its inception, 40 years ago this year and won a jackpot prize for the first time, according to lottery officials.

Local

Immigration 4 hours ago

ICE activity in Bay Area: Several people detained by agents in SF and Concord

Protests 3 hours ago

‘No Kings' protests planned for Saturday across the Bay Area

Nelson plans to pay off his home, put a little away, and find a camper van.

Both retailers are eligible for bonus prizes for selling the jackpot tickets.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

San FranciscoCalifornia
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports Bay Area Sports Calendar WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us