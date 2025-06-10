Lottery Scratchers player in San Francisco wins $2 million

A lottery Scratchers player in San Francisco hit a $2 million jackpot recently, according to the California Lottery.

On March 5, Rwhi Zeidan bought an Instant Prize Crossword Scratchers ticket from Discount Cigarettes and Cigars on the corner of Kearny and Commercial streets in San Francisco, the lottery said.

Zeidan told lottery officials he studied the ticket three times and was "shocked" to realize he was a jackpot winner.

Zeidan told the lottery he plans to pay off his home with the winnings.

Another recent Scratchers winner was confirmed in the town of Winters (Yolo County), where a couple won $1 million on a Loteria Grande Scratchers ticket they bought at Winters Wine & Liquor.

McKinley Nelson and his wife were there for pizza at Round Table and needed to change a $100 bill for a tip, the lottery said.

Nelson, a 72-year-old retired veteran, has been playing the California Lottery since its inception, 40 years ago this year and won a jackpot prize for the first time, according to lottery officials.

Nelson plans to pay off his home, put a little away, and find a camper van.

Both retailers are eligible for bonus prizes for selling the jackpot tickets.