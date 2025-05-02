$1 million lottery Scratchers winner on the Peninsula

For a five-time lottery Scratchers winner on the Peninsula, it turns out the sixth time was a charm as he recently scored a $1 million jackpot, according to the California Lottery.

Javier Sanchez in less than a year scratched off five $1,000 winners, from May 2024 to February 2025, on tickets he bought at the same gas station, the lottery said. Then on the morning in question, he was forced to try another store and bought a $100 Million Mega Cash ticket that turned out to be the big winner.

Sanchez bought his $1 million ticket at the Circle K at 221 Airport Blvd. in South San Francisco, the lottery said.

Sanchez told lottery officials he plans to use the winnings to pay off his house.

Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot for Friday night's draw is at an estimated $80 million. The draw takes place at 8 p.m.