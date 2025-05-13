lottery

Jackpot! $1 million lottery Scratchers winner in Northern California

By Stephen Ellison

NBC Universal, Inc.

A lucky lottery player in Northern California recently won $1 million on a Scratchers ticket, according to the California Lottery.

Lottery officials have confirmed a $1 million Scratchers ticket was sold at Winters Wine & Liquor at
192 E. Grant Ave. in Winters.

The winning player has yet to be identified, and lottery officials did not provide the name of the winning Scratchers game.

The owner of Winters Wine & Liquor will receive a bonus of half of 1% of the prize, which amounts to $5,000.

Winters is a city in Yolo County, about 68 miles north of San Francisco.

Meanwhile, the Powerball draw Monday night yielded no jackpot winners, raising the pot for Wednesday's draw to an estimated $106 million.

The estimated jackpot for Tuesday night's Mega Millions draw sits at $110 million, according to the California Lottery.

