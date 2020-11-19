Lucky Lottery Player in SJ Hits $10 Million Jackpot on Scratchers Ticket

A lottery player in San Jose hit a $10 million jackpot on a $30 Scratchers ticket last week, according to the California Lottery.

Lucky winner Clem Lundie yelled "Oh!" after spotting a string of zeroes while using the Lottery’s mobile app to check on a $400 Million Money Mania Scratchers ticket he bought at the Rotten Robbie store at 605 S. White Road, lottery officials said.

"I am most humbled and blessed," Lundie told the California Lottery. "My plan is to remain stable and focused. I

aim to be a rising tide that lifts all boats in my family."

The store will receive a $50,000 bonus from the Lottery for selling the lucky ticket.