San Jose

Lululemon in SJ's Santana Row Latest Victim of Brazen Groups of Robbers

By Bay City News

Police lights against a dark sky
NBC Local

San Jose police say a group of suspects entered high-end athletic apparel store Lululemon in Santana Row at approximately 6:30 p.m. Sunday and made off with merchandise.

Police spokesman Sgt. Christian Camarillo said the group was gone before police arrived and couldn't provide any more information about the ongoing investigation.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Walnut Creek Nov 21

3 Arrested Following Retail Theft at Nordstrom Store in Walnut Creek

San Francisco Nov 21

SF Mayor, Police Chief Respond After Retail Theft, Vandalism in Union Square

Sunday's incident was the latest in a wave of groups brazenly rushing Bay Area clothing and jewelry stores and making off with expensive merchandise.

Police estimate up to 80 people stormed Nordstrom in Walnut Creek Saturday night, assaulting three employees and making off with thousands of dollars in expensive goods.

Three people were arrested, but dozens got away, creating a chaotic scene in the Broadway Plaza area of Walnut Creek.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Josesantana row
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us