Lunar New Year Parade organizers hope event will help Oakland's Chinatown businesses

Organizers of the Lunar New Year Parade in Oakland’s Chinatown promise this year’s event will be bigger and better. They are also hoping an expanded route will showcase some of the businesses in the area.

With merchants are also hoping the new parade route will bring new customers into a struggling Chinatown.

Xia Yu and her husband have owned Mr. Liu’s Noodle House in the neighborhood since July. She wants to stay for a long time despite one break-in costing about $5,000. Her hope coming partly from the Lunar New Year parade happening on Saturday.

“This third year, people, merchants are asking us can you make it longer? Make the festivities longer and exciting?,” said Stewart Chen, president of Oakland Chinatown Improvement Council.

The parade starts at Wilma Chan Park on 9th Street at 10 a.m. Saturday. The parade then goes into the heart of Oakland’s Chinatown, turning onto Webster and back down 10th Street and past Lincoln Square Park.

About 15,000 are expected to attend the parade with 600 participants, the most organizers have expected since its return.

“Enjoy the parade. Stay for the food. Chinatown is open for business,” Chen said.

Organizers are trying to change the image for the area grappling with impacts of the pandemic. Both Oakland and Alameda County officers will be on hand the day of the parade.

“Look around you it’s cleaner, it’s safer,” Chen said. “This is a kin to a snake shedding its skin. This is a brand new beginning, year of the snake, 2025.”

It was the neighborhood’s night market that brought artist Seiji Oda on stage. One of the highlights for the younger audience.

“The night market was a great time for me,” Oda said.

Oda added that he will be back for the festivities after the parade.

“I always want to come back and do these kind of events because we hear about all over the nation and like Chinatowns shutting down and being slowly lost. I think that those kind of communities are hella important for cities,” he said.

For businesses, because some merchants reported sales improving by 30% after the night market. Yu is ready for the parade.

“I like more people come here, enjoy our food,” she said.