A preliminary 2.8 magnitude earthquake struck Saturday evening in the South Bay, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake, centered about 5.4 miles north of San Juan Bautista, and about 6.2 miles south-southeast of Gilroy, shook at 8:49 p.m., the USGS said.

No other information was immediately available. Updates to come.

#BREAKING A preliminary magnitude 2.8 quake occurred in the area between Gilroy and San Juan Bautista. The small quake hit at around 8:49 pm. No reports of any damage or injury. #DidYouFeelIt? @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/ywMgSOIMIO — John Zuchelli (@tvzuke) February 20, 2022

