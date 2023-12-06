M3.8 earthquake strikes near Los Banos, USGS says

A preliminary 3.8 magnitude earthquake shook on Wednesday night near Los Banos, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake hit at 10:16 p.m. and was centered about 16.4 miles south-southwest of Los Banos and about 19.5 miles east-northeast of Tres Pinos, the USGS said.

No other information was immediately available.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.



BAY AREA QUAKE CENTRAL

You can take steps to plan and prepare for the next big one. Access our Bay Area Quake Tracker, the latest earthquake stories, extensive quake prep checklists, videos and many other disaster preparedness resources all in one place: NBCBAYAREA.COM/QUAKES

Are you prepared for the next big one?