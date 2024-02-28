earthquake

M3.5 earthquake strikes East Bay, USGS says

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A preliminary 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck Wednesday evening near the East Bay community of Discovery Bay, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake hit at 6:21 p.m. and was centered about 0.1 miles east-southeast of Discovery Bay and 5.5 miles east- southeast of Brentwood, the USGS said.

The earthquake was initially reported as a 3.8 magnitude earthquake but USGS has since downgraded it to a 3.5.

No other information was immediately available.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.


BAY AREA QUAKE CENTRAL
You can take steps to plan and prepare for the next big one. Access our Bay Area Quake Tracker, the latest earthquake stories, extensive quake prep checklists, videos and many other disaster preparedness resources all in one place: NBCBAYAREA.COM/QUAKES

Local

kaiser permanente 25 mins ago

Kaiser says it's on track to replace San Jose hospital with new building

Paris 2024 Olympics 54 mins ago

Petaluma teenager hopes to skate to her first Olympics in Paris 

Are you prepared for the next big one?

This article tagged under:

earthquakeEarthquakes
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us