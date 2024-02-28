M3.5 earthquake strikes East Bay, USGS says

A preliminary 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck Wednesday evening near the East Bay community of Discovery Bay, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake hit at 6:21 p.m. and was centered about 0.1 miles east-southeast of Discovery Bay and 5.5 miles east- southeast of Brentwood, the USGS said.

The earthquake was initially reported as a 3.8 magnitude earthquake but USGS has since downgraded it to a 3.5.

No other information was immediately available.

