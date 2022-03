A preliminary 3.6 magnitude earthquake struck Saturday morning in Santa Cruz County, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake shook near Corralitos, at around 9:59 a.m., the USGS said. It was originally reported as a 3.9 magnitude earthquake but USGS downgraded it to a 3.6 magnitude earthquake.

The earthquake was also felt in parts of the South Bay.

No other information was immediately available. Updates to come.

Felt like a truck hit my house. Quick jolt. pic.twitter.com/HaP7GhWeLu — Ian Cull (@NBCian) March 19, 2022