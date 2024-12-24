Dine among fanciful fairies and Christmas critters at the Madonna Inn

FESTIVE HOTEL DECORATIONS, on the whole, are pretty "ho, ho, ho" when December arrives. You'll find a twinkly tree near the front desk and perhaps a few poinsettias by the elevators, all to up the destination's feel-good atmosphere. But there are those properties that famously go the dazzling distance, and then several sparkly yards beyond, to give guests the ultra-cheerful, extremely eye-popping, hard-to-forget experience they crave near the end of the year.

A VERY MERRY MADONNA INN: This roadside wonder is one of those celebrated spots, though perhaps we should say it might be California's ultimate seasonal spot, decoration-wise. Of course, the mid-century San Luis Obispo hotel is always very vivaciously attired throughout the year, thanks to its themed rooms, rose-filled carpet, and gorgeously bright goblets (which you can sip from at the hotel or buy to enjoy at home). But come December? Madonna Inn's natural moxie is super-charged with cheer. Here's a peek at Alex Madonna's Gold Rush Steakhouse, which is a veritable wonderland of gnomes, fairies, and glittery details this season.

THE WOWZA DECORATIONS... are a yuletide tradition at the 101-close getaway, but if you miss the year-ending holidays, be not blue: The restaurant is also known for its Valentine's vavoom, which is, yes, just around the colorful corner.