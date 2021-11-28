Mail Carriers Starting Rounds Earlier Than Usual During the Holidays

Mail carriers for the U.S. Postal Service will start their rounds earlier than usual in the Bay Area during the holiday season to keep up with heavy volumes of mail and packages expected over the next month.

Neighborhood letter carriers will be out as early as 6 a.m. during the postal service's peak season, which runs from Thanksgiving to New Years Day, according to a post office spokesperson.

The U.S. Postal Service will deliver between 850 million and 950 million packages over the holidays. In all, an estimated 12 billion letters, cards and packages will be processed and delivered.

The busiest week is expected to be December 13-18, when nearly 2.3 billion pieces of mail, including greeting cards and packages, will be processed and delivered, according to the post office.