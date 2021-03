All westbound lanes of the Bay Bridge have been cleared of a major injury collision and are reopened to traffic, the California Highway Patrol said just before 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The collision, reported shortly before 7 p.m. near the center anchorage, blocked four lanes and involved four to six vehicles and a possible fatality, the CHP said.

*** Major Injury Collision***



I-80 w/b, near Center Anchorage, of the San Francisco/ Oakland Bay Bridge. Multiple w/b traffic lanes are currently blocked. PIO is en route and updates will be provided here accordingly. pic.twitter.com/OKCNLcCQe1 — CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) March 11, 2021