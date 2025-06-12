Oakland Coliseum to host Major League Cricket contests

Cricket, one of the world's most watched sports, is coming to the Oakland Coliseum.

Major League Cricket's CEO joined team captains and local leaders at the Coliseum Wednesday to talk with the media ahead of the season. It all gets started Thursday evening when the San Francisco Unicorns take on the Washington Freedom.

Organizers said the league is investing $3 million to help ensure the experience at the Coliseum is a great one for fans and players.

"Major League Cricket season three is going to be for us really exciting," Major League Cricket CEO Johnny Grave said. "We’re going coast to coast. This is the first time cricket of this level has been played on the West Coast of America. We are going to have the opening week here before we move to Dallas."

The game days in Oakland run from June 12 through June 18.