BART is reporting a major medical emergency that has stopped service on the Dublin-Pleasanton line Wednesday morning.

The emergency reportedly involved a fatality on the BART tracks.

Trains are not running between the West Dublin/Pleasanton and Dublin/Pleasanton stations because of the issue first reported around 6 a.m. There is limited service from West Dublin/Pleasanton to Daly City.

No other details were immediately available about the medical emergency.