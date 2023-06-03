‘Major Power Issues' Affecting Multiple BART Lines: Officials

BART officials said their train lines are recovering from an earlier problem Saturday.

BART officials tweeted that there is a major delay system wide due to a power issue on the San Francisco line. They added that normal service has been restored on the Yellow, Blue and Green lines.

No other details have been released at this time.

BART is recovering from an earlier problem. There is a major delay system wide due to a power issue on the San Francisco line. Normal service has been restored on the Yellow, Blue and Green lines. — BART Alert (@SFBARTalert) June 3, 2023

There is a major delay on the San Francisco Line due to an power problem on the track between Daly City and Embarcadero station. There is no Green line service between Berryessa and Daly city. There is no Red line service between Millbrae and Richmond. — BART Alert (@SFBARTalert) June 3, 2023

There is currently limited service on the Yellow and Blue Lines. Yellow Line trains are running between Antioch and 24th Street Mission stations. Blue Line trains are running between Dublin/Pleasanton and MacArthur stations. There is normal Orange Line service. — BART Alert (@SFBARTalert) June 3, 2023

