‘Major Power Issues' Affecting Multiple BART Lines: Officials

BART officials said their train lines are recovering from an earlier problem Saturday.
BART officials tweeted that there is a major delay system wide due to a power issue on the San Francisco line. They added that normal service has been restored on the Yellow, Blue and Green lines.
No other details have been released at this time.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.