Major Sinkhole Shuts Down Oakland Zoo

The Oakland Zoo will not reopen until mid-January at the earliest due to a major sinkhole.

Zoo officials posted on social media Sunday reporting the incident and said sinkhole was caused by a collapsed culvert under the vehicle entrance to the zoo at Golf Links Road. The incident is part of widespread damage and problems caused by an atmospheric river storm that slammed the Bay Area on Saturday.

More from the update the zoo posted on social media:

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"The culvert, overburdened by the historic and unprecedented amount of rainfall throughout the region over the past few days, connects Arroyo Viejo Creek under the entry road to the Zoo. The sinkhole is approximately 10 feet wide and approximately 10 feet deep and is impassable to vehicles, prohibiting guests from entering the Zoo."

The zoo reports all animals and staff are fine and remained safe during the weekend storm. Zoo officials said customers who have reservations impacted by the closure will be contacted via email about receiving a refund.