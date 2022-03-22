‘A Place for All' Builds Safe Places for Every Unhoused Person in SF

A plan to build safe places for every unhoused person in San Francisco was rolled out Tuesday.

The legislation was first introduced in 2020 but it received a lot of opposition, but according to Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, this time, it’s the new and improved version to help the homeless.

“It’s different to get used to without worrying about your stuff,” said Brandi.

She is relieved to now have a door that locks and a place to bring their dog Maya, after years of living on the streets.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

On Tuesday, supervisors said the kind of home Brandi has is exactly what is needed to get thousands of homeless off the city's streets for good.

“In my district, I walked on 16th, saw person emerge from a tent, fully engulfed in flames. She was a 22-year-old woman with burns on 70% of her body,” said Mandelman.

Revised legislation dubbed “A Place for All” would direct the city to spend a billion dollars to create units such as the ones built at 33 Gough with mint green doors and potted plants.

Along with a limited number of safe sleep sites.

Philanthropies provided funding for the units but it’s hoped government funds would be available after a study of sites and the proposal with the goal of creating a safe place for every unhoused person in the city.

“When you feel safe you can move forward, not worried about being raped or your next meal,” said Elizabeth Funk of Dignity Moves. “That psychological sense of security is what we want to create here.”

And so far, it looks like the plan is working for Brandi and friend.

But the plan has its critics, including some homeless advocates who worry the city could ultimately try to force people into housing they don't want.