Advocates protest over San Jose's affordable housing proposal

There were some tense moments Wednesday when a South Bay homeless group gathered to protest a realtor.

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan unveiled some June budget priorities, including strategies for the homeless, which led to the protest.

The community groups were protesting the Santa Clara County Association of Realtors Group’s support of a controversial proposal by Mahan to prioritize more immediate short-term housing over long-term affordable housing projects, which take years to build.

The money would come from the taxpayer approved Measure E, which was passed a couple of years ago to address homelessness and affordable housing.

One protester said she’s grateful for temporary shelters but doesn't see them as a solution.

