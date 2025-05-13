Advocates protest San Jose's proposal to arrest unhoused people if they refuse shelter

Homeless advocates are reacting to San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan's controversial proposal to arrest unhoused people if they refuse shelter.

Dozens gathered in front of San Jose Hall Monday to speak out against the Mahan’s “Responsibility to Shelter” proposal. The plan calls for those who repeatedly refuse shelter to be detained, arrested or hospitalized.

The San Jose Police Department would be tasked with enforcement, using a newly created "quality of life unit," which would be comprised of one sergeant and six officers.

But critics said that those living on the streets need housing and not handcuffs.

“We do not support arresting, detaining or forcibly relocation our unhoused neighbors, whether or not they choose to accept shelter,” said Emilia Castellanos with Sacred Heart Community Service.

The proposal calls for bringing some of unhoused people detained to the Mission Street recovery station instead of jail.

Dozens of activists with Sacred Heart Community Service voiced their worry on Monday and they added that the plan unfairly criminalizes the unhoused.

“I used to work for the largest shelter in the county and many people don’t trust the government because of the way they have been treated by shelters so criminalizing people is a waste of time and resources,” said Poncho Guevara, Executive Director Sacred Heart Community Service.

Mahan said the city is adding 1,400 shelter beds this year and added the bottom line is the current situation of street encampments cannot continue to be an option.

“When someone is refusing to come indoors that is a signal of a deeper need to respond and intervene with treatment and accountability so they are getting help and we are protecting the broader community,” Mahan said.

Mahan also believes his plan will save the city money by reducing the costs of cleaning up encampments.

But homeless advocates said the city of San Jose needs to focus on providing more permanent housing solutions and not issuing citations.

The San Jose City Council is expected to make a budget decision on the policy in June.