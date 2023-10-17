Move to create more affordable housing in Contra Costa County

A plan to build affordable cottage communities on land owned by churches in the East Bay is gaining steam.

Housing organization Hope Solutions has identified 1,100 acres of land and is working with cities and churches to build the affordable cottage communities.

"That really could make a huge dent on the problem of affordable housing," Jasmine Tarkoff with Hope Solutions said. "They are ranging from about 450 square feet to about 1,200 square feet. We have one-bedroom units, two-bedroom units, three-bedroom units."

Grace Presbyterian Church is the first to break ground. By this spring, six small homes will be built and available to house those in need.

Pastor Mark Burnham said it’s in line with their mission.

"It’s a chance to do something on the ground, a real life change in people's lives," he said.

The city of Antioch has identified 33 sites where as many as 1,000 pre-manufactured homes could be built.

Mayor Lamar Thorpe said, once approved by the planning commission, he’s ready to give it the green light.

"This policy will bring a solution which our nonprofit and faith-based communities can come together to help the city find solutions for these people to go," he said.