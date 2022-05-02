Making It in the Bay

Affordable Housing Project for Peninsula Teachers Opens First Phase

NBC Universal, Inc.

Educators and staff members from a Peninsula school district over the weekend were able to move into affordable housing made possible by local voters.

The project was a vision of leaders in the Jefferson Union High School District, and it officially became a reality in the form of a new apartment building at 705 Serramonte Blvd. in Daly City.

The first phase of the prject offers affordable housing to about 25% of staff in the school district, with funding from a bond measure voters passed in 2018.

Cierra Johnson has the full story in the video above.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Making It in the BayHousingDaly CityTeachers
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us