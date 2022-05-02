Affordable Housing Project for Peninsula Teachers Opens First Phase

Educators and staff members from a Peninsula school district over the weekend were able to move into affordable housing made possible by local voters.

The project was a vision of leaders in the Jefferson Union High School District, and it officially became a reality in the form of a new apartment building at 705 Serramonte Blvd. in Daly City.

The first phase of the prject offers affordable housing to about 25% of staff in the school district, with funding from a bond measure voters passed in 2018.

Cierra Johnson has the full story in the video above.