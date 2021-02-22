Making It in the Bay

Affordable Housing Project Proposed for Site of Closed Restaurant in San Jose

A Bay Area developer has proposed a 100% affordable housing project at a South San Jose site where a popular chain restaurant closed permanently because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report from the Mercury News.

The housing project proposed by San Mateo-based Jemcor Development Partners would be built on a 1.9-acre parcel at 1007 Blossom Hill Road, where the Fish Market stood for 23 years before it was forced to shut down because of pandemic-related financial woes, the newspaper reported.

The proposed project has been submitted for early-stage assessment with San Jose's planning commission, and if it advances, Jemcor plans to use provisions of California's SB 330 that aims fast-track the approval of affordable housing projects, the Mercury News reported.

Jemcor has developed several affordable housing complexes in the South Bay, including hundreds of family and senior units in San Jose, Santa Clara and Mountain View.

