Affordable Housing Proposed for Former Chuck E. Cheese Site in San Jose: Report

For the second time in a week, a developer has proposed building a 100% affordable housing project at the site of a closed chain restaurant in South San Jose, according to the Mercury News.

Affirmed Housing has submitted its proposal to city planners for a project to be built on a 1.6-acre parcel at 1371 Kooser Road, near Blossom Hill Road, where a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant closed last year amid financial woes caused by the pandemic, the newspaper reported.

The site is just down the road from another proposed affordable housing project targeting a lot on Blossom Hill Road where a Fish Market restaurant now stands and saw a similar fate.

The Kooser Road project would consist of nearly 200 units and include amenities such as restaurants and retail, according to the report.

Affirmed Housing already has obtained a contract to buy the property, the newspaper said.