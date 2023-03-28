Affordable Housing Units Now Available at Santa Clara Property

Affordable rental units are now available for eligible applicants in the city of Santa Clara at a project still under construction on Calle Del Mundo.

The income-restricted units are at the St. Anton Tasman property located at 2233 Calle Del Mundo in Santa Clara, adjacent to the Lick Mill light rail station, according to a press release from the city.

Studios start at $1,439 per month and 1-bedroom units start at $1,537 per month.

The property on the site of a former warehouse will have 196 units. About 39 units will be reserved for people making 50 percent or less of the area median income, which is about $81,000 for a household of two people, according to the city's website on the project.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The remaining units will be reserved for people making 60 percent or less of the area median income.

More information can be found at housekeys7.com/st-anton-tasman or by calling 408-598-9955.