Average home price tops $2 million in nearly 3 dozen Bay Area cities

By Scott Budman

It's getting even more difficult to afford a home in an even larger portion of the Bay Area.

There are 33 Bay Area cities where the typical home value now tops $2 million, according to Zillow.

Even with more homes coming on the market, inventory is still fairly low, which is keeping prices sky high.

"Our Bay Area as a whole, being such a tech hub, there are a lot of jobs that are available spread out across the Bay Area," Compass realtor Lynsie Gridley said. "That is then spreading out the population of people with the funds to be able to live here."

