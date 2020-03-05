‘Backyard Homes’ Built to Help With Housing Crisis

Silicon Valley startup is building houses for backyards at prices much lower than a typical Bay Area home in an attempt to help solve the Bay Area housing crisis.

“It's like immediate affordable housing for so many of our residents who desperately need it," said Rosalynn Hughey, director of Building Code Enforcement.

With 500 square feet of space, the prefabricated backyard homes start at $200,000, and are aimed at low and middle income renters and owners.

“We believe backyard homes are a solution, not the solution,” said Mayor Sam Liccardo. “But one of many important solutions to this housing crisis."

The homes are permitted, built, and installed by Silicon Valley startup Abodu, which said it's already hearing from other Bay Area cities who want them.

“When you start thinking about what the cost implications are on rent, renters have a much lower cost option,” said Abodu co-founder John Geary.

"That saves time and saves money, and if they choose to use a company like Abodu they can get their unit delivered on site within three months,” said Hughey

Those interested can visit the city of San Jose website for information.