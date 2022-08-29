Making It in the Bay

Searching for More Space? Rental Price for 2-Bedroom Apartments on the Rise

By Scott Budman

Bay Area rent prices are going up and down depending on exactly what kind of home people are looking for.

It appears more and more renters are looking for a little more space than they used to.

Zumper says the rental price on two-bedroom apartments is starting to climb in many parts of the Bay Area, while the price of a one-bedroom apartment is dropping.

Overpriced, Overwhelmed, Over it! Investigating California's Housing Crisis

Competition for Bay Area Apartments Heating Up

"A lot of people in SF are still working from home, so whether they're a couple and they want another office, something like that, that could be why two beds are higher than one beds right now," Zumper's Crystal Chen said.

According to the Urban Land Institute, people have to earn $61.50 an hour to afford an average two-bedroom rental in San Francisco.

