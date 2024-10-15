Nearly half of Bay Area residents are thinking of moving out, study shows

Bay Area residents are saying it may be time to find a new place to call home.

A new poll shows why people are worried about staying, and it comes down to money.

Raania Mohsen and her daughter Jennah Elashmawi love the Bay Area.

"I'm a native of the Bay Area, so I've been here a few decades, and definitely I'm concerned about my own children being able to stay in the Bay Area," said Mohsen.

A younger generation hit with a big rise in the cost of living.

"I do live at home right now, because it is very expensive,” Elashmawi said.

According to a survey from Joint Venture Silicon Valley and the Bay Area News Group, close to half of those who live in the Bay Area are thinking of moving out.

"The answer here is housing. Housing is out of reach. It used to be out of reach for some, now it's really out of reach for most of the people that are living here,” said Russell Hancock, CEO of Joint Venture Silicon Valley.

The reasons why people are looking elsewhere is as follows:

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Housing costs

Quality of life

Taxes

Homelessness

And while most people who do move end up in other, more affordable parts of the Bay Area, UC Berkeley’s Dr. Tim Thomas said those areas then get less affordable.

"Guess what's gonna happen after a little while if a lot of people are starting to move in there? It starts to disrupt another region's housing and economic market there," he said.

Something Elashmawi said she'll have to work through if she wants to stay.

"I think I'll just figure it out as I go through life," she said.