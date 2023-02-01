Dozens of Bay Area Jurisdictions Miss Deadline for Future Housing Plans

Feb. 1 was the deadline for Bay Area cities and counties to submit plans to the state for new housing over the next several years, and many jurisdictions were not expected to meet it Wednesday.

Out of the roughly 110 cities and counties in the Bay Area, about 65 had not submitted their so-called Housing Element plan as of Wednesday morning, according to the Bay Area Council.

That means there will be a "builder’s remedy" in those jurisdictions, giving developers the freedom to build affordable housing in any zone within those areas even if the city or county objects.

