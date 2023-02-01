Making It in the Bay

Dozens of Bay Area Jurisdictions Miss Deadline for Future Housing Plans

By Bob Redell

NBC Universal, Inc.

Feb. 1 was the deadline for Bay Area cities and counties to submit plans to the state for new housing over the next several years, and many jurisdictions were not expected to meet it Wednesday.

Out of the roughly 110 cities and counties in the Bay Area, about 65 had not submitted their so-called Housing Element plan as of Wednesday morning, according to the Bay Area Council.

That means there will be a "builder’s remedy" in those jurisdictions, giving developers the freedom to build affordable housing in any zone within those areas even if the city or county objects.

Bob Redell has the full story in the video above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Making It in the Bay
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us