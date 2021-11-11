Making It in the Bay

Bay Area Gas Prices Soar Closer to $5 a Gallon

By Bob Redell

NBC Universal, Inc.

With the inflation rate at a 30-year high, gasoline prices are among those rising the fastest for Bay Area consumers, approaching an average of $5 a gallon in most places.

As of Thursday, gas prices across the region have gone up more than 20 cents a gallon in just the past month and are up about $1.50 a gallon from the same time last year, according to AAA.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

At a Shell station in San Ramon, a gallon of regular gas was priced at $4.95. Others places in the Bay Area are more than $5.

Here are the latest average gas prices from AAA as of Nov. 11:

  • San Francisco: $4.85, up from $3.40 a year ago and up 22 cents over the past month
  • Oakland: $4.76, up from $3.30 a year ago and up 23 cents over the past month
  • San Jose: $4.77, up from $3.26 a year ago and up 25 cents over the past month

The consumer price index rose 6.2% over the past 12 months, the most since December 1990, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Local

coronavirus 35 mins ago

With Most Students, School Staff Vaccinated, Will Campus Mask Mandates be Lifted?

Burlingame 7 hours ago

Burlingame May Soon Incorporate Sea Level Rise in Zoning, Building Codes

Examples of other prices soaring in the past year: used vehicles have increased 26.4%, and beef is up 20.1%.

This article tagged under:

Making It in the BayBay AreaInflationgas prices
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us