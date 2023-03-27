Making It in the Bay

High-End Homes Dipping, Lower-Priced Homes Staying Steady: Report

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

According to a new Zillow study, some local home prices are falling, but others are holding steady. Specifically, high-end homes are dipping. 

We're talking about homes that cost millions of dollars. Fewer of them are selling, so prices have been coming down.  

But the lower priced homes are staying steady.

Business and Tech Reporter Scott Budman has the full story in video player above.

