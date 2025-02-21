Bay Area median home prices tick up in January

January median home prices in the Bay Area saw a slight increase from the same period a year ago, but some counties in the region saw a decline, according to the latest data.

The median home price in the San Francisco Bay Area in January was $1.125 million, up 2.3% from a year ago, but down 6.3% from December, according to a report from the California Association of Realtors.

By comparison, the January median price across California was $838,850, up 6.3% year to year but down 2.6% from December, the report shows. The statewide year-over-year price was up for a 19th consecutive month.

Bay Area median home prices by county were a mixed bag in January, with some counties seeing continued mild increases while others saw modest declines.

Here's a breakdown of January median home prices by Bay Area county (year-to-year difference):

Alameda: $1,150,000 (up 4.3% year to year)

Contra Costa: $785,000 (up 1.9%)

Marin: $1,332,500 (down 12.6%)

Napa: $917,500 (down 7.3%)

San Francisco: $1,432,500 (down 6.4%)

San Mateo: $1,960,000 (down 0.8%)

Santa Clara: $1,840,000 (up 7.6%)

Solano: $565,000 (down 1.7%)

Sonoma: $811,470 (down 2.2%)

Other major regions in California saw larger annual median price increases than the Bay Area in January, the report shows. The Central Coast had the biggest surge at 14.5%; the Far North was up 10.7%; Southern California increased 7.7%; and the Central Valley grew 4.3%.