Bay Area median home prices tick up in January

By county, it's mixed, with some parts of the region seeing mild increases while others had modest declines

By Stephen Ellison

January median home prices in the Bay Area saw a slight increase from the same period a year ago, but some counties in the region saw a decline, according to the latest data.

The median home price in the San Francisco Bay Area in January was $1.125 million, up 2.3% from a year ago, but down 6.3% from December, according to a report from the California Association of Realtors.

By comparison, the January median price across California was $838,850, up 6.3% year to year but down 2.6% from December, the report shows. The statewide year-over-year price was up for a 19th consecutive month.

Bay Area median home prices by county were a mixed bag in January, with some counties seeing continued mild increases while others saw modest declines.

Here's a breakdown of January median home prices by Bay Area county (year-to-year difference):

  • Alameda: $1,150,000 (up 4.3% year to year)
  • Contra Costa: $785,000 (up 1.9%)
  • Marin: $1,332,500 (down 12.6%)
  • Napa: $917,500 (down 7.3%)
  • San Francisco: $1,432,500 (down 6.4%)
  • San Mateo: $1,960,000 (down 0.8%)
  • Santa Clara: $1,840,000 (up 7.6%)
  • Solano: $565,000 (down 1.7%)
  • Sonoma: $811,470 (down 2.2%)

Other major regions in California saw larger annual median price increases than the Bay Area in January, the report shows. The Central Coast had the biggest surge at 14.5%; the Far North was up 10.7%; Southern California increased 7.7%; and the Central Valley grew 4.3%.

