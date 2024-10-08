Making It in the Bay

Survey shows housing prices, AI among Bay Area residents' biggest concerns

By Scott Budman

NBC Universal, Inc.

It all comes down to money.

A new survey showing what people are concerned about in the Bay Area feature the usual suspects.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Olivia Cornejo, like a lot of Bay Area residents, is worried about money.

"I mean, everything's really expensive now and uncertain, rents are really high, and food is really expensive. It's uncertain right now," she said.

According to a new survey taken by the Silicon Valley Leadership Group and the Bay Area News Group, housing prices, wealth inequality, and homelessness are among people’s biggest concerns.

"There's this feeling that even though I'm gainfully employed, I'll never get ahead in this region," Russell Hancock said.

The Silicon Valley Leadership Group CEO said the cost of living has gotten so expensive in the Bay Area, even some people with good tech jobs are worried.

Local

San Jose 13 mins ago

Pro-Palestinian, pro-Israel groups hold rallies at SJSU, marking a year since Oct. 7 attack

Concord 2 hours ago

Concord driver suspected of intentionally running over man, killing him

"The Bay Area has a strong, robust economy, and it's actually a growing economy, our unemployment rate is low,” Hancock said. “But there's a thing about the Bay Area. Expensive. The housing costs are through the roof."

There's also a rising mistrust when it comes to tech. A large majority said tech companies have too much power and not enough ethics.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

And artificial intelligence, while creating jobs, comes under fire when it comes to the fear of spreading misinformation.

This article tagged under:

Making It in the BayTechnology
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us