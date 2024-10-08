Survey shows housing prices, AI among Bay Area residents' biggest concerns

It all comes down to money.

A new survey showing what people are concerned about in the Bay Area feature the usual suspects.

Olivia Cornejo, like a lot of Bay Area residents, is worried about money.

"I mean, everything's really expensive now and uncertain, rents are really high, and food is really expensive. It's uncertain right now," she said.

According to a new survey taken by the Silicon Valley Leadership Group and the Bay Area News Group, housing prices, wealth inequality, and homelessness are among people’s biggest concerns.

"There's this feeling that even though I'm gainfully employed, I'll never get ahead in this region," Russell Hancock said.

The Silicon Valley Leadership Group CEO said the cost of living has gotten so expensive in the Bay Area, even some people with good tech jobs are worried.

"The Bay Area has a strong, robust economy, and it's actually a growing economy, our unemployment rate is low,” Hancock said. “But there's a thing about the Bay Area. Expensive. The housing costs are through the roof."

There's also a rising mistrust when it comes to tech. A large majority said tech companies have too much power and not enough ethics.

And artificial intelligence, while creating jobs, comes under fire when it comes to the fear of spreading misinformation.