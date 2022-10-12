Bay Area Housing Prices Continue to Fall. Here's Why

A drop in housing prices by about 7% translates to more than a $100,000 in savings on a typical Bay Area home.

But a rise in mortgage rates to about 7% all but erases that savings.

"In the Bay Area, you're looking at thousands of dollars a month more in mortgage than in just January of this year," said Nicole Bachaud, a senior economist at Zillow.

For many, especially young buyers, the drop in housing prices is still not down far enough.

"If I do well in my job, I can save up and eventually buy a house," San Jose resident Julien Chairez said. "But in this economy, and in this market in this area, I still don't think it's possible."

There are more numbers heading in a downward direction: