Bay Area housing: Demand up, new median price now $2.19M in San Mateo County

Home sales are up in the Bay Area despite high prices and interest rates.

The California Association of Realtors report sales jumped 14% last month, but many potential buyers say they are still sitting on the sidelines and hoping to see prices go down.

NBC Bay Area business and tech reporter Scott Budman examines the latest housing numbers in his video report above.

#New: Median home price - by county - in:



San Mateo: $2.19 million

Santa Clara: $1.93 m

San Francisco: $1.6 m

Alameda: $1.29 m

Contra Costa: $898,000



Source: @CAREALTORS — scott budman (@scottbudman) December 26, 2024