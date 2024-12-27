Real Estate

Bay Area housing: Demand up, new median price now $2.19M in San Mateo County

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Home sales are up in the Bay Area despite high prices and interest rates.

The California Association of Realtors report sales jumped 14% last month, but many potential buyers say they are still sitting on the sidelines and hoping to see prices go down.

>Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

NBC Bay Area business and tech reporter Scott Budman examines the latest housing numbers in his video report above.

Making It in the Bay Dec 25

Bay Area housing market: Looking back at 2024 and what's ahead in 2025

Real Estate Dec 24

As older Americans downsize, over 20 million homes could become available—but they're not where young people want to move

Santa Clara County Dec 25

Santa Clara County still lacks state approval on housing plans

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Real EstateBay Area Housing
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us