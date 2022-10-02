Bay Area Residents Pessimistic About Life, Future: Report

People in the Bay Area are feeling pessimistic about their future.

Nearly half of people living in the Bay Area call crime an extremely serious problem, according to a new survey by the Bay Area News Group and Joint Venture Silicon Valley.

Another big concern? The rising cost of housing.

“I grew up here, down the street and it's hard to even fathom buying a house here right now,” said San Jose resident Dan Winter.

He’s not alone, the survey found 66% of renters said they worry they can never afford to buy a home.

The worries don’t stop there as 82% said they’re concerned about the threat of wildfires. And 6 out of 10 people surveyed said they felt the Bay Area is on the wrong track.

But amidst the doom and gloom, there was one was silver lining and that is people working from home.

67% said the byproduct of the pandemic has given them more control over their lives.

Saratoga resident Judy Goldman said that she enjoys working from home.

“The balance, being able to take short breaks, to get out in nature, to be with my dogs and to have the quiet,” she said.

Goldman said that she hopes companies will recognize how important it is to offer a hybrid work option.

The poll also offers proof employees support working remotely, about one third of the people surveyed said if they could, they would work from home all the time.

Marianne Favro has the full report in the video above.