Four Bay Area counties are among the 15 richest in the country, according to a report.
Santa Clara County checked in at No. 3 on the list from U.S. News & World Report, which based the rankings on median household income. San Mateo County followed at No. 4, Marin County landed at No. 8 and San Francisco County settled in at No. 12.
Two Virginia counties — Loudoun and Falls Church — grabbed the top two slots, respectively. No other California counties made the list.
U.S. News & World Report said it pulled data from American Community Survey estimates for 2016-2020.
Check out the complete top 15 list below.
|RANK
|COUNTY/COUNTY EQUIVALENT
|STATE
|MEDIAN HOUSEHOLD INCOME
|1
|Loudoun
|Virginia
|$147,111
|2
|Falls Church
|Virginia
|$146,922
|3
|Santa Clara
|California
|$130,890
|4
|San Mateo
|California
|$128,091
|5
|Fairfax
|Virginia
|$127,866
|6
|Howard
|Maryland
|$124,042
|7
|Arlington
|Virginia
|$122,604
|8
|Marin
|California
|$121,671
|9
|Douglas
|Colorado
|$121,393
|10
|Nassau
|New York
|$120,036
|11
|Los Alamos
|New Mexico
|$119,266
|12
|San Francisco
|California
|$119,136
|13
|Hunterdon
|New Jersey
|$117,858
|14
|Morris
|New Jersey
|$117,298
|15
|Somerset
|New Jersey
|$116,510