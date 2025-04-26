Bay Area young adults priced out of home ownership, choose to rent

A new survey showed that in almost every large American city, it is cheaper to rent than to buy a home. But nowhere is the gap bigger than in the Bay Area.

Many young adults across the region said they are priced out of home ownership.

According to Bankrate, it's nearly 200% more expensive to pay a mortgage in San Francisco than to pay rent. And it's 186% more expensive in San Jose and 120% in Seattle, another technology hotspot.

