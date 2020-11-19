Bay Area Zip Codes Among Most Expensive in the U.S.: Report

If you live in the Bay Area, you're living in some of the most expensive real estate in the country. Surprised?

The city of Atherton in San Mateo County, zip code 94027, tops PropertyShark's Most Expensive U.S. Zip Codes list, for the fourth year in a row with a median price of $7 million per home.

Other Bay Area cities in the top 10 are:

No. 4: Ross in Marin County (94957) with a median price of $3.6 million

No. 6: Los Altos in Santa Clara County (94022) with a median price of $3.4 million

No. 8: Palo Alto in Santa Clara County (94301) with a median price of $3.2 million

A total of 87 California zip codes, including eight of the top 10, are on the top 100 list, claiming more than twice as many expensive zip codes as the rest of the U.S. combined. The Golden State is followed by New York which holds 20 spots, according to the report.

The Bay Area remains the top metro area with 50 of the top U.S. zip codes, including six of the 10 most expensive. Those number break out as followed:

Santa Clara County: 15

San Francisco County: 11

San Mateo County: 11

Marin County: 7

Contra Costa County: 4

Alameda County: 2

San Francisco County's 11 zip codes reflect the highest concentration represented in any city of the U.S., according to PropertyShark. It's top two zip codes, the Marina District and the Richmond District, both posted medians above the $2 million mark.